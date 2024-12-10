United Natural: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.87 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.62 billion.

United Natural expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $30.6 billion to $31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNFI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.