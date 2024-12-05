Ulta: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $242.2…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $242.2 million.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $5.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.47 per share.

The beauty products retailer posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.49 billion.

Ulta expects full-year earnings to be $23.20 to $23.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.1 million to $11.2 million.

