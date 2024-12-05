UiPath: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $354.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $422 million to $427 million.

