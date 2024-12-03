Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Tuesday reported a…

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the City Of Industry, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The women’s apparel retailer posted revenue of $263.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $270 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.