Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.66 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.26 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $22.95 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.36 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.5 billion, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.04 billion.

