Toro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $89.9 million.…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $89.9 million.

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $418.9 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.58 billion.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.