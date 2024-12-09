Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $475.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $4.63.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.30 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.57 billion, or $15.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.85 billion.

