Thor Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $4 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.8 billion.

