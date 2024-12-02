The Top Real Estate Companies in Delaware

Hugging the Atlantic coast, Delaware runs only 96 miles long and 39 miles wide, with just three counties: New Castle,…

Hugging the Atlantic coast, Delaware runs only 96 miles long and 39 miles wide, with just three counties: New Castle, Kent and Sussex.

Like much of the country, Delaware’s housing market has cooled due to high interest rates. Homes were on the market for an average of 35 days in September, up 24% from a year ago, according to the Delaware Association of Realtors.Still, despite more inventory — averaging around 3 months — the median sold price has increased more than 2%. The average home value in Delaware is around $387,000, according to Zillow, up 2.3% from a year ago.

Delaware may not provide much affordable housing, but it does provide access to appealing coastal communities like Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island. It’s important to find the right professional to guide you in your home search. Here is a list of the top real estate firms in Delaware based on sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

The Mottola Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Mottola Group is based out of Wilmington and has been helping real estate clients for over 30 years. The team of nearly four dozen professionals serves the entire state of Delaware, including its resort beach communities. In 2023, the group closed $425 million in sales.

The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group

The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group, which is affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and PenFed Realty, is based in Lewes. The team had $325 million in sales in 2023, and sold 336 homes that year. The firm, which consists of 22 agents, is dedicated to working with buyers looking for homes in coastal Delaware, from Rehoboth Beach to Bethany Beach to Millsboro.

The Leslie Kopp Group

The Leslie Kopp Group prides itself on being buyers’ go-to source for Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island real estate. The group consists of seven real estate agents and five administrative professionals. The team, which is affiliated with Long & Foster Real Estate, has sold more than $1 billion in real estate and has overseen over 1,200 transactions in the last five years.

The Oldfather Group

Affiliated with Compass, the Oldfather Group works to help buyers find homes in communities that include Baywood, Plantation Lakes and Bear Trap Dunes. Within Delaware, the team of over 50 has sold more than 2,500 homes and has offices in Lewes, Fenwick Island and Greenville. In 2023, the Oldfather Group closed $163 million in sales.

Bryce Lingo & Shaun Tull Team

The Bryce Lingo & Shaun Tull Team is a staff of six based in Rehoboth Beach. Bryce Lingo is one of four sons born to Col. Jack Lingo, founder of Jack Lingo Realtor, the brokerage with whom the team is affiliated. Bryce Lingo has focused on luxury residential real estate in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Millsboro, and the surrounding areas of Sussex County. Shaun Tull joined Jack Lingo in 2003. Tull and Bryce Lingo close well over $2 billion in real estate sales during that time. In 2023, the team closed $149 million in sales.

Griffin Higgins Group

The Griffins Higgins Group is headed by longtime homebuilder turned realtor Buddy Griffin and realtor Ed Higgins. Griffin has been a realtor for seven years after more than 35 years in the home building industry. Higgins has been a realtor for 20 years and is knowledgeable in all aspects of real estate from residential, agricultural and commercial. With an office in Seaford, the group serves Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Rehoboth Beach and Laurel, as well as Salisbury, Maryland. In 2023, the Griffin Higgins Group closed $111 million in sales.

The Debbie Reed Team

Affiliated with RE/MAX Realty Group, the Debbie Reed Team is based in Rehoboth Beach and consists of 13 real estate professionals. The team has frequently ranked among the top 100 RE/MAX teams in the U.S. and specializes in waterfront properties, luxury beach homes and condos. In 2023, the team closed $99 million.

Toni & The Schrockstars Team

Serving Sussex county, including Georgetown, Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Fenwick Island and Millsboro, Toni & The Schrockstars is a team of five professionals based in Millsboro. The group is affiliated with Northrop Realty, a Long & Foster Company. At the helm is Toni Schrock, whose passion for real estate began in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and has flourished in Delaware since 2011. The Schrockstars work with everyone from first-time buyers and families to seasoned investors, specializing in new constructions. In 2023, the team closed $67 million in sales.

Barrows and Associates

Barrows & Associates is a team of nine affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty. With an office in Rehoboth Beach, the group serves coastal Delaware, including Lewes, Milton, Fenwick Island, Ocean View, Bethany Beach and the surrounding areas. Brian and Jenn Barrows have been serving both buyers and sellers at the Delaware beaches for a total of 30 years. The group closed $67 million in sales in 2023.

The Levy Group

Based in Greenville, outside of Wilmington, The Levy Group is comprised of 15 agents who closed $66 million in sales in 2023. The team is lead by Judy Levy, a former French teacher who has made a name for herself in Wilmington real estate. The Levy Group also serves nearby communities of Newark, Hockessin, Middletown and border towns in Pennsylvania.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent might start with one of the real estate firms above. First determine what you’re looking for in a real estate agent and ask for recommendations from recent Delaware homebuyers you know. You may want an agent who will text you the moment a new property gets listed, or you may prefer someone more traditional who picks up the phone once a day.

It’s also wise to talk to representatives from multiple firms before making your choice. This way, you can compare your options and figure out the right person to help you buy your home.

