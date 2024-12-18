The Gift of Experiences: Why Memories Are Better Than Things

The 2024 Deloitte holiday retail survey found that more consumers plan to give experiences rather than physical gifts. The data…

The data “Has shown over the last year and a half that consumers surveyed are favoring experiences over goods. The trend is coming through with holiday shoppers as well, as spending on experiences is expected to increase 16% this year.”

TD Bank’s 2024 Merry Money Survey found that, “Nearly half (45%) of consumers plan to gift experiences over physical items, with younger generations leading the way. Gen Z (68%) and Millennials (61%) are at the forefront of this movement, while Baby Boomers (23%) remain more attached to conventional gifts.”

As the holiday season approaches, it’s worth considering the value of gifting experiences that create lasting memories, bring loved ones closer and provide a sense of fulfillment.

This quick guide will help you understand the benefits of gifting experiences and how to do it in a meaningful way.

Why Experiences Trump Things

Amit Kumar is an assistant professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. Over the past several years, he and his colleagues have conducted scientific studies about experiential purchases like travel, dining out, outdoor activities and recreation.

Their research concluded that experiences “Represent a more promising route to enduring consumer happiness than the consumption of material goods.”

Kumar’s 2022 report in Science Direct explains that experiences create lasting memories that can lead to extended periods of enjoyment. This can include the anticipation of planning an experience and even preparing for the experience, which may include shopping, packing, or traveling.

How to Give Experiences as Gifts

Though there’s no definitive science to gifting, there are ways to tailor an experience so that it has the most impact on both the giver and the receiver.

“It’s meaningful to the person you’re giving it to. Don’t give them what you want, but give them something they’d want,” says Richard Campbell, founder of 10Adventures, a platform for booking hiking and cycling holidays in more than 85 countries.

Here are other considerations to note when presenting an experience as a gift:

— Personalization: Tailor the experience to the recipient’s interests, preferences and passions.

— Meaningful connection: Choose an experience that fosters a meaningful connection between you and the recipient.

— Shared interests: Select something that aligns with shared interests or offers an opportunity for quality time together.

— Memorable and unique: Opt for an experience that stands out and creates lasting memories.

— Flexibility: Consider things that provide flexibility regarding scheduling, location or customization.

— Consider preferences: Consider any specific preferences or limitations, such as dietary restrictions, physical abilities or fears, to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

— Surprise element: Embrace the element of surprise by presenting the gift in a creative and unexpected way.

— Ease of access: Ensure the experience is accessible and convenient for the recipient, considering factors like location, transportation and availability.

The Experience Before the Experience

Don’t forget that the presentation of your gift can also be an experience in and of itself. There are plenty of ways to present your experiential gift with creativity. Here are a few ideas to consider:

— Surprise boarding passes: Use a platform like Etsy to download colorful “surprise” boarding passes to inform your recipient of their upcoming travel destination.

— Custom souvenirs: As a preview to a day at the ballpark, get a refrigerator magnet or keychain with a sports team’s logo.

— Make it a mystery: Create a scavenger hunt game with clues about the experience. Gamifying the gift reveal can be fun and memorable.

— Give them what they need: Give them a racket or tennis balls if you’re gifting tennis lessons, for example.

— Record a video to present the gift: Create a short movie or story to present the surprise experience.

Giving Impactful Gifts Without Breaking the Bank

Perhaps one of the biggest concerns about giving experiences may be the cost. Many people’s minds shift towards lavish, expensive experiences like travel, spa days or concerts. However, the experiences don’t have to be expensive — (unless you want them to be).

Ultimately, the value of an experiential gift lies in its meaning, not its price tag. Creating heartfelt and memorable moments without overspending can make gifting an experience even more rewarding. Here are a few tips to make experiential gifts affordable and impactful:

— DIY experiences: Instead of purchasing an experience package, create one yourself. For example, plan a local hiking trip, organize a game night at home or set up an outdoor movie screening in your backyard.

— Kits to create an experience: Cooking kits, camping kits or a movie night box can help someone create their own experience.

— Look for deals and discounts: Many experience providers offer discounts, especially around the holiday season. For affordable options, check out local deals on platforms like Groupon or event sites.

— Go local: Local experiences, like visiting a nearby museum, trying a new café or attending community events, are often inexpensive yet enjoyable.

— Pay with points: If you have credit card or travel reward points, consider using them to book experiential gifts like hotel stays, flights or concerts.

— Group gifting: Split the cost of bigger experiences, such as a weekend getaway or a cooking class, with other family members or friends to make the gift more affordable.

— Subscription services or virtual experiences: Gift subscriptions to services like online classes, wine tastings or fitness apps allow users to enjoy these experiences from the comfort of their homes, often at lower costs.

— Create a memory jar: Fill a jar with personalized experience ideas, like a voucher for a picnic in the park, a movie night or a sunset walk. These small, thoughtful gestures can bring immense joy over time.

