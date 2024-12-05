The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $117.5 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $392.3 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.9 billion.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

