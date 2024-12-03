The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Tuesday reported profit of…

The Children's Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Tuesday reported profit of $20.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.04 per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $390.2 million in the period.

