Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $300 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.