Steelcase: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $19.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $794.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $795 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

