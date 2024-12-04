Sprinklr: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $200.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Sprinklr expects its per-share earnings to be 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $201 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Sprinklr expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 32 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $793.9 million to $794.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.