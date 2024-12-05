Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported net income of…

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported net income of $4.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Maryville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $129.7 million in the period.

