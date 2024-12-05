Smartsheet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $286.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.6 million.

