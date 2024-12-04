SentinelOne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $78.4…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $78.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $210.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $222 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $818 million.

