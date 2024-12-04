SecureWorks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fiscal…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The information security services provider posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period.

