Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Semifinal=

James Madison 42, Lake Braddock 19

Oscar Smith 42, Colonial Forge 7

Class 5=

Semifinal=

Briar Woods 28, Lloyd Bird 14

Maury 20, Green Run 14

Class 4=

Semifinal=

Phoebus 34, Sherando 0

Varina 28, Tuscarora 0

Class 3=

Semifinal=

Kettle Run 27, Lafayette 7

Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 14

Class 2=

Semifinal=

Graham 28, Glenvar 24

Strasburg 14, Poquoson 13

Class 1=

Semifinal=

Essex 30, Altavista 8

Grayson County 40, Rye Cove 34

___

