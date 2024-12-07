Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Semifinal=
James Madison 42, Lake Braddock 19
Oscar Smith 42, Colonial Forge 7
Class 5=
Semifinal=
Briar Woods 28, Lloyd Bird 14
Maury 20, Green Run 14
Class 4=
Semifinal=
Phoebus 34, Sherando 0
Varina 28, Tuscarora 0
Class 3=
Semifinal=
Kettle Run 27, Lafayette 7
Liberty Christian 49, William Byrd 14
Class 2=
Semifinal=
Graham 28, Glenvar 24
Strasburg 14, Poquoson 13
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Essex 30, Altavista 8
Grayson County 40, Rye Cove 34
