Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.41 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $9.44 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.57 to $2.62.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.98 to $10.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $37.8 billion to $38 billion.

