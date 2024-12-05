SAIC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $106 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.13. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.43 billion to $7.48 billion.

