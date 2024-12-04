Royal Bank: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.09 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.09 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.04 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.92 billion, or $8.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $42.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.