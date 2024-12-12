RH: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $33.2 million.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $1.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.48 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $811.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $810.9 million.

