REX: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.5 million…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — REX American Resources Corp. (REX) on Tuesday reported profit of $24.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dayton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.38.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $174.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.