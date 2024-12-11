REV Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $41.7…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — REV Group, Inc. (REVG) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $41.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $597.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $596.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $257.6 million, or $4.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.38 billion.

REV Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

