RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported net income of $244,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $295.6 million.

