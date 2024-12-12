Quanex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $492.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.1 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

