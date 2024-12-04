PVH: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $131.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $131.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

PVH expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.55 to $11.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH

