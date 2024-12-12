CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|535
|538¼
|533¼
|533¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|563¾
|566¼
|556¼
|557¼
|—6
|May
|573¼
|575¾
|566
|567
|—5¾
|Jul
|581½
|582½
|572¾
|574
|—5½
|Sep
|594½
|595
|584¾
|586¼
|—5¾
|Dec
|607¾
|610½
|600¾
|602
|—6
|Mar
|618½
|621¾
|613¼
|614½
|—5¾
|Jul
|616¾
|616¾
|616
|616
|—1
|Est. sales 57,590.
|Wed.’s sales 75,232
|Wed.’s open int 422,921
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|436½
|439
|432
|432½
|—5½
|Mar
|447¾
|448
|442½
|443¼
|—5
|May
|454¾
|455½
|450
|451
|—4½
|Jul
|457½
|458¾
|453¾
|454¾
|—3½
|Sep
|439½
|439¾
|435½
|437¼
|—2½
|Dec
|443½
|444¼
|440¼
|441¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|454¼
|455
|451¼
|453
|—2
|May
|460½
|461
|457½
|458¾
|—2
|Jul
|464
|464
|460¾
|461½
|—2½
|Sep
|451½
|452½
|449½
|449½
|—1½
|Dec
|451¼
|452¼
|450
|450½
|—
|½
|Dec
|455
|455
|453½
|453½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 330,432.
|Wed.’s sales 469,314
|Wed.’s open int 1,615,356,
|up 32,325
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|356¼
|360½
|356¼
|359½
|+2
|May
|362¾
|366
|362
|362¾
|Est. sales 202.
|Wed.’s sales 406
|Wed.’s open int 3,627,
|up 47
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|995
|998¼
|988½
|995
|—
|½
|Mar
|1002
|1005¼
|996¼
|1002½
|—
|¼
|May
|1012¼
|1015½
|1007¼
|1013¼
|+¼
|Jul
|1022
|1025½
|1017¾
|1023¼
|—
|¼
|Aug
|1021½
|1023¼
|1016
|1021
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1010½
|1012¼
|1005
|1009¾
|—1½
|Nov
|1013½
|1015½
|1008
|1012¾
|—1¾
|Jan
|1020¾
|1023¼
|1017½
|1021¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|1025
|1025
|1019
|1023½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1018¾
|1019½
|1016
|1019½
|—2½
|Est. sales 292,210.
|Wed.’s sales 370,545
|Wed.’s open int 910,252
