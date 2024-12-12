Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 12, 2024, 1:56 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 535 538¼ 533¼ 533¼ —10¼
Mar 563¾ 566¼ 556¼ 557¼ —6
May 573¼ 575¾ 566 567 —5¾
Jul 581½ 582½ 572¾ 574 —5½
Sep 594½ 595 584¾ 586¼ —5¾
Dec 607¾ 610½ 600¾ 602 —6
Mar 618½ 621¾ 613¼ 614½ —5¾
Jul 616¾ 616¾ 616 616 —1
Est. sales 57,590. Wed.’s sales 75,232
Wed.’s open int 422,921
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 436½ 439 432 432½ —5½
Mar 447¾ 448 442½ 443¼ —5
May 454¾ 455½ 450 451 —4½
Jul 457½ 458¾ 453¾ 454¾ —3½
Sep 439½ 439¾ 435½ 437¼ —2½
Dec 443½ 444¼ 440¼ 441¾ —2¼
Mar 454¼ 455 451¼ 453 —2
May 460½ 461 457½ 458¾ —2
Jul 464 464 460¾ 461½ —2½
Sep 451½ 452½ 449½ 449½ —1½
Dec 451¼ 452¼ 450 450½ ½
Dec 455 455 453½ 453½ ¾
Est. sales 330,432. Wed.’s sales 469,314
Wed.’s open int 1,615,356, up 32,325
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 356¼ 360½ 356¼ 359½ +2
May 362¾ 366 362 362¾
Est. sales 202. Wed.’s sales 406
Wed.’s open int 3,627, up 47
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 995 998¼ 988½ 995 ½
Mar 1002 1005¼ 996¼ 1002½ ¼
May 1012¼ 1015½ 1007¼ 1013¼
Jul 1022 1025½ 1017¾ 1023¼ ¼
Aug 1021½ 1023¼ 1016 1021 ¾
Sep 1010½ 1012¼ 1005 1009¾ —1½
Nov 1013½ 1015½ 1008 1012¾ —1¾
Jan 1020¾ 1023¼ 1017½ 1021¾ —2¼
Mar 1025 1025 1019 1023½ —2¼
Nov 1018¾ 1019½ 1016 1019½ —2½
Est. sales 292,210. Wed.’s sales 370,545
Wed.’s open int 910,252

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

