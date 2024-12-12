CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 535 538¼ 533¼ 533¼ —10¼ Mar 563¾ 566¼ 556¼ 557¼ —6 May 573¼ 575¾ 566 567 —5¾ Jul 581½ 582½ 572¾ 574 —5½ Sep 594½ 595 584¾ 586¼ —5¾ Dec 607¾ 610½ 600¾ 602 —6 Mar 618½ 621¾ 613¼ 614½ —5¾ Jul 616¾ 616¾ 616 616 —1 Est. sales 57,590. Wed.’s sales 75,232 Wed.’s open int 422,921 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 436½ 439 432 432½ —5½ Mar 447¾ 448 442½ 443¼ —5 May 454¾ 455½ 450 451 —4½ Jul 457½ 458¾ 453¾ 454¾ —3½ Sep 439½ 439¾ 435½ 437¼ —2½ Dec 443½ 444¼ 440¼ 441¾ —2¼ Mar 454¼ 455 451¼ 453 —2 May 460½ 461 457½ 458¾ —2 Jul 464 464 460¾ 461½ —2½ Sep 451½ 452½ 449½ 449½ —1½ Dec 451¼ 452¼ 450 450½ — ½ Dec 455 455 453½ 453½ — ¾ Est. sales 330,432. Wed.’s sales 469,314 Wed.’s open int 1,615,356, up 32,325 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 356¼ 360½ 356¼ 359½ +2 May 362¾ 366 362 362¾ Est. sales 202. Wed.’s sales 406 Wed.’s open int 3,627, up 47 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 995 998¼ 988½ 995 — ½ Mar 1002 1005¼ 996¼ 1002½ — ¼ May 1012¼ 1015½ 1007¼ 1013¼ +¼ Jul 1022 1025½ 1017¾ 1023¼ — ¼ Aug 1021½ 1023¼ 1016 1021 — ¾ Sep 1010½ 1012¼ 1005 1009¾ —1½ Nov 1013½ 1015½ 1008 1012¾ —1¾ Jan 1020¾ 1023¼ 1017½ 1021¾ —2¼ Mar 1025 1025 1019 1023½ —2¼ Nov 1018¾ 1019½ 1016 1019½ —2½ Est. sales 292,210. Wed.’s sales 370,545 Wed.’s open int 910,252

