Preclosing

The Associated Press

December 11, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 544 552½ 544 552½ +10½
Mar 561¾ 569¼ 560½ 565¼ +3½
May 570¼ 578¼ 569¼ 574¾ +4¼
Jul 576¾ 584¾ 575¾ 581¼ +4¼
Sep 589¼ 597 588½ 593¾ +4
Dec 606 613 605¾ 609¾ +4
Mar 619¾ 624½ 618¼ 622 +4
Est. sales 80,135. Tue.’s sales 74,614
Tue.’s open int 425,812, up 4,204
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 440 443¼ 440 441
Mar 448 451¼ 447¾ 449¼
May 454 457¾ 454 456
Jul 456¾ 460¼ 456 458¾ +1½
Sep 437¼ 440¼ 437¼ 439½ +1½
Dec 441¼ 444½ 441 444 +2¼
Mar 452½ 455¼ 452¼ 455 +2¾
May 458½ 461¼ 458½ 460¼ +2
Jul 461 464¾ 461 464 +2¾
Sep 449¼ 452¼ 449¼ 451 +2¾
Dec 448 452½ 448 450½ +2
Dec 452 453¾ 452 453 +1¾
Est. sales 517,120. Tue.’s sales 493,670
Tue.’s open int 1,583,031, up 26,418
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 352½ 364 352½ 358¼ +4¾
May 362¾ 366 361 365¼ +5¾
Jul 372¾ 372¾ 371 372 +6¼
Sep 376½ 376½ 376½ 376½ +15
Dec 376½ 376¾ 376½ 376¾ +12¾
Est. sales 592. Tue.’s sales 592
Tue.’s open int 3,580, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 994 1001 988 996½ +1¾
Mar 999 1006½ 994 1004 +3¾
May 1009 1016 1003½ 1014 +4¾
Jul 1020 1026½ 1014¼ 1024¾ +4¼
Aug 1018¾ 1024½ 1013¼ 1023 +4½
Sep 1007 1013½ 1002¼ 1012¼ +4¾
Nov 1009 1016¼ 1004¾ 1014¾ +5
Jan 1020¼ 1025 1017 1024¾ +5¾
Mar 1023½ 1026¼ 1015¾ 1025¼ +5
May 1027 1027 1027 1027 +1¼
Jul 1037¼ 1038¾ 1037¼ 1038¾ +5¾
Nov 1014½ 1022½ 1014 1022½ +5½
Est. sales 331,798. Tue.’s sales 293,390
Tue.’s open int 914,773

