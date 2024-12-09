Phreesia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Monday reported a loss of $14.4 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Phreesia Inc. (PHR) on Monday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106 million.

Phreesia expects full-year revenue in the range of $418 million to $420 million.

