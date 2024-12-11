Photronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported profit of $33.9 million in its…

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Wednesday reported profit of $33.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $222.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.7 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $866.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Photronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $208 million to $216 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLAB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.