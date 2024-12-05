Petco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Petco said it expects revenue in the range of $1.55 billion.

