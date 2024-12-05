Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $26.8 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

