Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $308 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.18 to $1.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $395 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.