OrganiGram: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.4 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $117.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGI

