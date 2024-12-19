CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|541
|541¾
|531¼
|533½
|—7¾
|May
|552¼
|552¾
|541¾
|544
|—7¾
|Jul
|559
|559¼
|549
|551¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|571½
|571½
|562¼
|564½
|—7
|Dec
|588¾
|588¾
|579¾
|582¼
|—6¼
|Mar
|602
|602
|596½
|598¾
|—4¼
|May
|610
|610¼
|606½
|607¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 72,414.
|Wed.’s sales 90,581
|Wed.’s open int 445,172,
|up 934
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|437
|439
|435¾
|438
|+¾
|May
|443¾
|445
|442¼
|444
|+¼
|Jul
|446¾
|448¼
|445¾
|447
|—
|¼
|Sep
|429¼
|430
|427¼
|428
|—1¼
|Dec
|432½
|433¾
|431
|432
|—1
|Mar
|443½
|444¾
|443
|443
|—1½
|May
|450¼
|450¾
|449¼
|449¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|453
|454
|452½
|453
|—
|¼
|Sep
|442
|442
|441½
|441¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|442¾
|442¾
|440½
|441½
|—1¼
|Dec
|448
|448
|448
|448
|—1
|Est. sales 137,503.
|Wed.’s sales 286,900
|Wed.’s open int 1,626,265,
|up 9,433
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|358
|363¼
|356½
|363
|+3½
|May
|366¼
|368¾
|366¼
|368¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|371¼
|371¼
|371¼
|371¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|359¾
|360
|359¾
|360
|+3¼
|Est. sales 149.
|Wed.’s sales 416
|Wed.’s open int 3,698,
|up 89
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|950¼
|961¾
|945¼
|961
|+9¼
|Mar
|952
|962¾
|947
|961½
|+8¼
|May
|960
|970½
|955½
|969½
|+8
|Jul
|971
|980½
|966
|979
|+7½
|Aug
|969¾
|977¼
|964
|977¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|960¼
|967¼
|955¼
|966¾
|+7
|Nov
|965½
|972¾
|961
|972
|+6¼
|Jan
|976¼
|983¼
|973¼
|983¼
|+6½
|Mar
|979½
|987
|976¼
|986
|+4¾
|May
|992¼
|992¼
|992¼
|992¼
|+3½
|Jul
|1000
|1000
|1000
|1000
|+1¾
|Nov
|988¼
|990
|983
|990
|+3¾
|Nov
|1013
|1015
|1013
|1015
|+6
|Est. sales 214,959.
|Wed.’s sales 411,220
|Wed.’s open int 915,745
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|39.60
|40.46
|39.23
|39.61
|+.06
|Mar
|39.98
|40.84
|39.61
|40.02
|+.09
|May
|40.26
|41.17
|39.95
|40.36
|+.10
|Jul
|40.58
|41.39
|40.20
|40.60
|+.08
|Aug
|40.53
|41.28
|40.15
|40.58
|+.15
|Sep
|40.40
|41.17
|40.07
|40.46
|+.12
|Oct
|40.21
|41.05
|39.95
|40.34
|+.14
|Dec
|40.32
|41.15
|40.06
|40.40
|+.09
|Jan
|40.27
|41.25
|40.27
|40.70
|+.25
|Mar
|40.50
|41.41
|40.50
|41.12
|+.43
|May
|40.76
|41.67
|40.76
|41.36
|+.44
|Jul
|41.00
|41.97
|40.99
|41.48
|+.35
|Aug
|41.81
|41.87
|41.39
|41.39
|+.38
|Sep
|41.77
|41.77
|41.07
|41.07
|+.20
|Oct
|42.22
|42.22
|40.76
|40.76
|+.12
|Dec
|41.65
|42.11
|40.79
|40.79
|+.11
|Est. sales 103,707.
|Wed.’s sales 198,758
|Wed.’s open int 567,853,
|up 725
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|279.90
|283.40
|278.50
|283.10
|+3.60
|Mar
|286.10
|289.90
|285.10
|289.60
|+3.50
|May
|292.00
|295.30
|290.80
|295.00
|+3.20
|Jul
|297.50
|300.60
|296.20
|300.30
|+3.10
|Aug
|299.20
|301.70
|297.40
|301.40
|+3.00
|Sep
|299.30
|302.20
|298.10
|302.10
|+2.90
|Oct
|299.50
|302.30
|298.40
|301.90
|+2.40
|Dec
|302.70
|305.10
|301.40
|304.90
|+2.20
|Jan
|304.20
|306.20
|302.90
|306.20
|+2.30
|Oct
|305.00
|305.00
|305.00
|305.00
|+.10
|Dec
|306.10
|306.10
|306.10
|306.10
|—.90
|Est. sales 78,546.
|Wed.’s sales 173,560
|Wed.’s open int 642,318,
|up 4,082
