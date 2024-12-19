CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 541 541¾ 531¼ 533½ —7¾ May 552¼ 552¾ 541¾ 544 —7¾ Jul 559 559¼ 549 551¼ —7¾ Sep 571½ 571½ 562¼ 564½ —7 Dec 588¾ 588¾ 579¾ 582¼ —6¼ Mar 602 602 596½ 598¾ —4¼ May 610 610¼ 606½ 607¾ —2¾ Est. sales 72,414. Wed.’s sales 90,581 Wed.’s open int 445,172, up 934 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 437 439 435¾ 438 +¾ May 443¾ 445 442¼ 444 +¼ Jul 446¾ 448¼ 445¾ 447 — ¼ Sep 429¼ 430 427¼ 428 —1¼ Dec 432½ 433¾ 431 432 —1 Mar 443½ 444¾ 443 443 —1½ May 450¼ 450¾ 449¼ 449¼ —1¼ Jul 453 454 452½ 453 — ¼ Sep 442 442 441½ 441¾ — ½ Dec 442¾ 442¾ 440½ 441½ —1¼ Dec 448 448 448 448 —1 Est. sales 137,503. Wed.’s sales 286,900 Wed.’s open int 1,626,265, up 9,433 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 358 363¼ 356½ 363 +3½ May 366¼ 368¾ 366¼ 368¾ +2¾ Jul 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ — ¾ Dec 359¾ 360 359¾ 360 +3¼ Est. sales 149. Wed.’s sales 416 Wed.’s open int 3,698, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 950¼ 961¾ 945¼ 961 +9¼ Mar 952 962¾ 947 961½ +8¼ May 960 970½ 955½ 969½ +8 Jul 971 980½ 966 979 +7½ Aug 969¾ 977¼ 964 977¼ +8¼ Sep 960¼ 967¼ 955¼ 966¾ +7 Nov 965½ 972¾ 961 972 +6¼ Jan 976¼ 983¼ 973¼ 983¼ +6½ Mar 979½ 987 976¼ 986 +4¾ May 992¼ 992¼ 992¼ 992¼ +3½ Jul 1000 1000 1000 1000 +1¾ Nov 988¼ 990 983 990 +3¾ Nov 1013 1015 1013 1015 +6 Est. sales 214,959. Wed.’s sales 411,220 Wed.’s open int 915,745 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 39.60 40.46 39.23 39.61 +.06 Mar 39.98 40.84 39.61 40.02 +.09 May 40.26 41.17 39.95 40.36 +.10 Jul 40.58 41.39 40.20 40.60 +.08 Aug 40.53 41.28 40.15 40.58 +.15 Sep 40.40 41.17 40.07 40.46 +.12 Oct 40.21 41.05 39.95 40.34 +.14 Dec 40.32 41.15 40.06 40.40 +.09 Jan 40.27 41.25 40.27 40.70 +.25 Mar 40.50 41.41 40.50 41.12 +.43 May 40.76 41.67 40.76 41.36 +.44 Jul 41.00 41.97 40.99 41.48 +.35 Aug 41.81 41.87 41.39 41.39 +.38 Sep 41.77 41.77 41.07 41.07 +.20 Oct 42.22 42.22 40.76 40.76 +.12 Dec 41.65 42.11 40.79 40.79 +.11 Est. sales 103,707. Wed.’s sales 198,758 Wed.’s open int 567,853, up 725 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 279.90 283.40 278.50 283.10 +3.60 Mar 286.10 289.90 285.10 289.60 +3.50 May 292.00 295.30 290.80 295.00 +3.20 Jul 297.50 300.60 296.20 300.30 +3.10 Aug 299.20 301.70 297.40 301.40 +3.00 Sep 299.30 302.20 298.10 302.10 +2.90 Oct 299.50 302.30 298.40 301.90 +2.40 Dec 302.70 305.10 301.40 304.90 +2.20 Jan 304.20 306.20 302.90 306.20 +2.30 Oct 305.00 305.00 305.00 305.00 +.10 Dec 306.10 306.10 306.10 306.10 —.90 Est. sales 78,546. Wed.’s sales 173,560 Wed.’s open int 642,318, up 4,082

