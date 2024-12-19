Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 19, 2024, 10:46 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 541 541¾ 531¼ 533½ —7¾
May 552¼ 552¾ 541¾ 544 —7¾
Jul 559 559¼ 549 551¼ —7¾
Sep 571½ 571½ 562¼ 564½ —7
Dec 588¾ 588¾ 579¾ 582¼ —6¼
Mar 602 602 596½ 598¾ —4¼
May 610 610¼ 606½ 607¾ —2¾
Est. sales 72,414. Wed.’s sales 90,581
Wed.’s open int 445,172, up 934
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 437 439 435¾ 438
May 443¾ 445 442¼ 444
Jul 446¾ 448¼ 445¾ 447 ¼
Sep 429¼ 430 427¼ 428 —1¼
Dec 432½ 433¾ 431 432 —1
Mar 443½ 444¾ 443 443 —1½
May 450¼ 450¾ 449¼ 449¼ —1¼
Jul 453 454 452½ 453 ¼
Sep 442 442 441½ 441¾ ½
Dec 442¾ 442¾ 440½ 441½ —1¼
Dec 448 448 448 448 —1
Est. sales 137,503. Wed.’s sales 286,900
Wed.’s open int 1,626,265, up 9,433
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 358 363¼ 356½ 363 +3½
May 366¼ 368¾ 366¼ 368¾ +2¾
Jul 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ 371¼ ¾
Dec 359¾ 360 359¾ 360 +3¼
Est. sales 149. Wed.’s sales 416
Wed.’s open int 3,698, up 89
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 950¼ 961¾ 945¼ 961 +9¼
Mar 952 962¾ 947 961½ +8¼
May 960 970½ 955½ 969½ +8
Jul 971 980½ 966 979 +7½
Aug 969¾ 977¼ 964 977¼ +8¼
Sep 960¼ 967¼ 955¼ 966¾ +7
Nov 965½ 972¾ 961 972 +6¼
Jan 976¼ 983¼ 973¼ 983¼ +6½
Mar 979½ 987 976¼ 986 +4¾
May 992¼ 992¼ 992¼ 992¼ +3½
Jul 1000 1000 1000 1000 +1¾
Nov 988¼ 990 983 990 +3¾
Nov 1013 1015 1013 1015 +6
Est. sales 214,959. Wed.’s sales 411,220
Wed.’s open int 915,745
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 39.60 40.46 39.23 39.61 +.06
Mar 39.98 40.84 39.61 40.02 +.09
May 40.26 41.17 39.95 40.36 +.10
Jul 40.58 41.39 40.20 40.60 +.08
Aug 40.53 41.28 40.15 40.58 +.15
Sep 40.40 41.17 40.07 40.46 +.12
Oct 40.21 41.05 39.95 40.34 +.14
Dec 40.32 41.15 40.06 40.40 +.09
Jan 40.27 41.25 40.27 40.70 +.25
Mar 40.50 41.41 40.50 41.12 +.43
May 40.76 41.67 40.76 41.36 +.44
Jul 41.00 41.97 40.99 41.48 +.35
Aug 41.81 41.87 41.39 41.39 +.38
Sep 41.77 41.77 41.07 41.07 +.20
Oct 42.22 42.22 40.76 40.76 +.12
Dec 41.65 42.11 40.79 40.79 +.11
Est. sales 103,707. Wed.’s sales 198,758
Wed.’s open int 567,853, up 725
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 279.90 283.40 278.50 283.10 +3.60
Mar 286.10 289.90 285.10 289.60 +3.50
May 292.00 295.30 290.80 295.00 +3.20
Jul 297.50 300.60 296.20 300.30 +3.10
Aug 299.20 301.70 297.40 301.40 +3.00
Sep 299.30 302.20 298.10 302.10 +2.90
Oct 299.50 302.30 298.40 301.90 +2.40
Dec 302.70 305.10 301.40 304.90 +2.20
Jan 304.20 306.20 302.90 306.20 +2.30
Oct 305.00 305.00 305.00 305.00 +.10
Dec 306.10 306.10 306.10 306.10 —.90
Est. sales 78,546. Wed.’s sales 173,560
Wed.’s open int 642,318, up 4,082

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

