CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 537½ 537½ 535½ 535½ —2½ Mar 547¾ 555¼ 545¾ 553¼ +5 May 556¾ 563¾ 554½ 561½ +4½ Jul 561¼ 569¾ 560 567¾ +5 Sep 573¼ 582 573 580 +4½ Dec 591 598¼ 591 596 +4½ Mar 606½ 610¼ 606¼ 609¾ +5½ May 613 613 613 613 +4½ Est. sales 29,406. Wed.’s sales 77,662 Wed.’s open int 424,104, up 426 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 421½ 423¾ 420¼ 423½ +1½ Mar 429½ 432½ 428¼ 431½ +1½ May 435 438 434¼ 437¼ +1¾ Jul 438 440½ 437 440 +1¾ Sep 425 427 424¾ 426¾ +1¼ Dec 428½ 430¼ 428 430 +1 Mar 440¼ 441½ 439½ 441½ +1 May 445¾ 447½ 445¾ 447½ +½ Jul 450¼ 450¼ 450 450 — ¼ Dec 441 442¼ 440½ 441¾ +¼ Est. sales 91,190. Wed.’s sales 226,732 Wed.’s open int 1,532,308, up 250 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 381¼ 382¾ 376 376 —2¾ May 387 387 384 385¾ +1¾ Est. sales 127. Wed.’s sales 611 Wed.’s open int 3,399, up 127 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 983½ 992½ 982¼ 987½ +3¾ Mar 989¼ 998 987¾ 993½ +3¾ May 1001 1008¼ 999¾ 1004¾ +3¼ Jul 1013 1020 1011¾ 1016¾ +3 Aug 1010½ 1017¼ 1009¾ 1014 +2½ Sep 998¼ 1004 997¾ 1000¼ +1 Nov 999 1005¼ 999 1002 +1¼ Jan 1015 1015 1009¾ 1010¾ Mar 1016½ 1016½ 1013¼ 1014½ +2 Nov 1009¼ 1014¼ 1009¼ 1011¼ +½ Jul 1038¼ 1038¾ 1038¼ 1038¾ Est. sales 106,687. Wed.’s sales 190,583 Wed.’s open int 928,753, up 5,723 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 41.68 41.68 41.68 41.68 +.45 Jan 41.40 42.22 41.20 41.97 +.55 Mar 41.69 42.49 41.48 42.24 +.55 May 41.99 42.79 41.81 42.54 +.53 Jul 42.23 43.00 42.09 42.80 +.54 Aug 42.02 42.88 41.99 42.71 +.55 Sep 41.87 42.69 41.81 42.53 +.55 Oct 41.86 42.37 41.63 42.31 +.55 Dec 41.85 42.49 41.67 42.23 +.44 Mar 42.60 42.60 42.60 42.60 +.63 May 42.03 42.03 42.03 42.03 —.09 Est. sales 53,966. Wed.’s sales 153,204 Wed.’s open int 569,848, up 4,494 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 288.40 288.80 286.40 287.80 —.20 Jan 292.00 293.00 290.20 291.00 —.90 Mar 297.00 298.30 295.60 295.90 —1.10 May 301.80 303.10 300.60 300.70 —1.20 Jul 307.40 307.90 305.30 305.50 —1.40 Aug 308.20 308.80 306.20 306.50 —1.30 Sep 308.30 309.00 306.80 307.20 —.90 Oct 308.60 308.60 306.40 306.40 —1.30 Dec 310.20 311.10 308.90 309.70 —.50 Jan 311.80 311.90 310.80 310.80 —.40 Sep 313.00 313.00 313.00 313.00 —.20 Est. sales 45,250. Wed.’s sales 124,557 Wed.’s open int 611,591, up 7,700

