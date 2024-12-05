CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|537½
|537½
|535½
|535½
|—2½
|Mar
|547¾
|555¼
|545¾
|553¼
|+5
|May
|556¾
|563¾
|554½
|561½
|+4½
|Jul
|561¼
|569¾
|560
|567¾
|+5
|Sep
|573¼
|582
|573
|580
|+4½
|Dec
|591
|598¼
|591
|596
|+4½
|Mar
|606½
|610¼
|606¼
|609¾
|+5½
|May
|613
|613
|613
|613
|+4½
|Est. sales 29,406.
|Wed.’s sales 77,662
|Wed.’s open int 424,104,
|up 426
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|421½
|423¾
|420¼
|423½
|+1½
|Mar
|429½
|432½
|428¼
|431½
|+1½
|May
|435
|438
|434¼
|437¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|438
|440½
|437
|440
|+1¾
|Sep
|425
|427
|424¾
|426¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|428½
|430¼
|428
|430
|+1
|Mar
|440¼
|441½
|439½
|441½
|+1
|May
|445¾
|447½
|445¾
|447½
|+½
|Jul
|450¼
|450¼
|450
|450
|—
|¼
|Dec
|441
|442¼
|440½
|441¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 91,190.
|Wed.’s sales 226,732
|Wed.’s open int 1,532,308,
|up 250
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381¼
|382¾
|376
|376
|—2¾
|May
|387
|387
|384
|385¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 127.
|Wed.’s sales 611
|Wed.’s open int 3,399,
|up 127
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|983½
|992½
|982¼
|987½
|+3¾
|Mar
|989¼
|998
|987¾
|993½
|+3¾
|May
|1001
|1008¼
|999¾
|1004¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|1013
|1020
|1011¾
|1016¾
|+3
|Aug
|1010½
|1017¼
|1009¾
|1014
|+2½
|Sep
|998¼
|1004
|997¾
|1000¼
|+1
|Nov
|999
|1005¼
|999
|1002
|+1¼
|Jan
|1015
|1015
|1009¾
|1010¾
|Mar
|1016½
|1016½
|1013¼
|1014½
|+2
|Nov
|1009¼
|1014¼
|1009¼
|1011¼
|+½
|Jul
|1038¼
|1038¾
|1038¼
|1038¾
|Est. sales 106,687.
|Wed.’s sales 190,583
|Wed.’s open int 928,753,
|up 5,723
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|41.68
|41.68
|41.68
|41.68
|+.45
|Jan
|41.40
|42.22
|41.20
|41.97
|+.55
|Mar
|41.69
|42.49
|41.48
|42.24
|+.55
|May
|41.99
|42.79
|41.81
|42.54
|+.53
|Jul
|42.23
|43.00
|42.09
|42.80
|+.54
|Aug
|42.02
|42.88
|41.99
|42.71
|+.55
|Sep
|41.87
|42.69
|41.81
|42.53
|+.55
|Oct
|41.86
|42.37
|41.63
|42.31
|+.55
|Dec
|41.85
|42.49
|41.67
|42.23
|+.44
|Mar
|42.60
|42.60
|42.60
|42.60
|+.63
|May
|42.03
|42.03
|42.03
|42.03
|—.09
|Est. sales 53,966.
|Wed.’s sales 153,204
|Wed.’s open int 569,848,
|up 4,494
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|288.40
|288.80
|286.40
|287.80
|—.20
|Jan
|292.00
|293.00
|290.20
|291.00
|—.90
|Mar
|297.00
|298.30
|295.60
|295.90
|—1.10
|May
|301.80
|303.10
|300.60
|300.70
|—1.20
|Jul
|307.40
|307.90
|305.30
|305.50
|—1.40
|Aug
|308.20
|308.80
|306.20
|306.50
|—1.30
|Sep
|308.30
|309.00
|306.80
|307.20
|—.90
|Oct
|308.60
|308.60
|306.40
|306.40
|—1.30
|Dec
|310.20
|311.10
|308.90
|309.70
|—.50
|Jan
|311.80
|311.90
|310.80
|310.80
|—.40
|Sep
|313.00
|313.00
|313.00
|313.00
|—.20
|Est. sales 45,250.
|Wed.’s sales 124,557
|Wed.’s open int 611,591,
|up 7,700
