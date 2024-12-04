Ooma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $65.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64.6 million to $65.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 61 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $256.3 million to $256.8 million.

