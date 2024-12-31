North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Tuesday reported profit of $527,000…

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Tuesday reported profit of $527,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $670,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $670,000.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.1 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT

