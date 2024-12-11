Nordson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $122.2 million.…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $122.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $744.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $733.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $467.3 million, or $8.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion.

