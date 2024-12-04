NCino: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $138.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $139.5 million to $141.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $539 million to $541 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCNO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.