National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $699.3…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $699.3 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.19 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.8 billion, or $7.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.54 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.