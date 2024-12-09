MongoDB: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $529.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $515 million to $519 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.01 to $3.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion.

