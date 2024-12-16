Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.6…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $43.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.3 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $172.1 million.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

