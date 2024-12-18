MillerKnoll: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.1 million in its…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $970.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $903 million to $943 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MillerKnoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.11 to $2.17 per share.

