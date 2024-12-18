Micron: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.87…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Micron Technology Inc. (MU) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.87 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $8.71 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in February, Micron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.16 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.7 billion to $8.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

