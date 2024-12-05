Methode: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $292.6 million in the period.

