Lululemon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $351.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $2.87.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $3.48 billion to $3.51 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $14.08 to $14.16 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.49 billion.

